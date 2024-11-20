YOUR NEW FAVORITE SONG Episode 4 (Aired 11/18/2024)

Hello there everybody, top o’ the morning to ye! I am here once again here to talk to you about music. Thank you to all who listened this past Monday, and a big thanks to those of you who called in and gave feedback on the show. It has all been taken under very serious consideration, I will implement it going forward and hope that in doing so I will help you find your new favorite song. Anyways, here’s the music from this past Monday!

Here’s the Tracklist:

PAS TASTA – BULLDOZER+

Geordie Greep – Holy, Holy

BADBADNOTGOOD – Sétima Regra

Lupe Fiasco – Samurai

NxWorries – WalkOnBy (ft. Rae Khalil & Earl Sweatshirt)

Thee Sacred Souls – Live For You

Jonah Yano – Someone Asked Me How I’ve Been

Nomade Orquetra – Revolução Dos Cocos

Piper Street Sound – Waves Rocking the Boat (ft. General Pecos)

Novalima – Exodus

Flying Lotus – Garmonbozia

Duster – Space Trash

Efterklang – Animated Heart (ft. Sønderjysk Pigekor)

Public Service Broadcasting – The Fun Of It (ft. Andreya Casablanca)

Boy oh boy, wasn’t that fun? Anyways, here’s my album recommendations for the week.

Albums Recommendations:

The first one here that I want to shout out is Why Lawd? by NxWorries. This is the second collaborative album between Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge and it is one of the best albums I’ve heard this year. The production on this thing is just fantastic, I am especially a fan of the way that the drums are mixed, both the live ones and the samples. Not only does Anderson .Paak do a phenomenal job vocally on this album, there’s also some very well placed guest features, especially Earl Sweatshirt’s verse on the tail end of the album. Please give it a listen here.

The next album that I want to talk about here is The New Sound by Geordie Greep. From what my sources tell me, Geordie Greep was a member of the band black midi, which I’ve been told is a good band but I have not listened to any of their stuff yet. After this album though, I think that I will have to. The New Sound is wildly creative, weird, and well worth your time. The sound of the album is one carving it’s own path, inspired by jazz and rock and what seems to be a generous serving of whatever it is that Tom Waits was up to. The music sounds great, go check it out here.

Finally, the last album on the docket is Everybody Needs a Hero by Orla Gartland. Now I’m sure that you eagle eared viewers remember that Orla Gartland featured on the show previously with her song Little Chaos, and I am happy to report that the full album from her is great. What a wonderful pop album! This thing is fun, this thing is fast and it’s got some very strong songwriting. I also really love the bass synth she’s using on a couple of songs, it’s got a real great grit to it. This thing is really great, go give it a listen.

Alrighty everybody, that’s all I’ve got for now. Go listen to those albums, I’ll see you next Monday at 8PM for Your New Favorite Song!