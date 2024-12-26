Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

December 26, 2024

11 Albums That Turn 40 in 2025

December 30, 2024

11 Albums Turning 30 in 2025

December 26, 2024

5 Tours to Look Forward to in 2025

September 30, 2024

Donate Now To Help The People Affected By Hurricane Helene

Dave & Chuck the Freak
January 6, 2025

Chair Causes Anal Catastrophe

Viral Video Recaps The Weirdest News From 2024 In 6 Minutes

Alleged Drunk Driver Refers To Himself As ‘The DUI’ Instead Of The ‘DD’

Did AccuWeather Share A Phallic Winter Storm Graphic?

Collapsed Folding Chair Leaves Man In Critical Condition

How Did A Hooters Girl Try To Get Out Of A Ticket?

5 Movie And TV Bedrooms That Will Make You Envious

January 5, 2025

Saquon Barkley Trolls The New York Giants In Hilarious Ad

January 4, 2025

Great Debate: Should You Tip Your Garbage Collectors?

Rock News

Trent Reznor: A Breakdown of His Award-Winning Score Career

January 6, 2025

Bono Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Win Another Golden Globe for Their Score Work

January 2, 2025

12 Albums Turning 25 in 2025

15 Albums Turning 10 in 2025

December 30, 2024

11 Albums Turning 30 in 2025

Gregg Allman Laughed at Jimmy Carter About Wanting to Be President

December 29, 2024

Motor City Riffs Playlist 12/29/24

December 26, 2024

Man Cave
January 5, 2025

Golden Globes 2025: Winners List

The Strange, The Bizarre, The Forgotten: 6 Weird Movies You Need To Watch

11 Amazing Football Movies Perfect for The Offseason

January 2, 2025

How to Spot AI-Generated Images and Videos: 5 Essential Tips

Is Jason Momoa the Perfect ‘Lobo’?  

December 30, 2024

4 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Squid Game Season 2’  

Why ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Isn’t Part of the MCU Canon  

Year in Review: 2024 Trends That Took Over Social Media  

December 29, 2024

Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, Dies at 100

Everything Detroit
January 6, 2025

The Income Required to Be in the Top 1% in Michigan

January 4, 2025

Red Ryder Lounge In Plymouth – The Place For A Great Meal And Music

Astronomicon Returns This April With A New Location

January 3, 2025

Michigan’s Most Scenic Drive is a Must-See

4th and Super Bowl: A Detroit Lions Story

January 2, 2025

Tips on Exercising Indoors in Michigan

Michigan Bracing for Severe Winter Weather

Join WRIF For Football Feast Parties Every Thursday Throughout The Season

December 31, 2024

The Internet Has Officially Lost It Over Jake Bates

RIFF TV
December 19, 2024

Nektar’s Derek ‘Mo’ Moore on Loss, Legacy, and the Mission to Mars

December 12, 2024

LYLVC: Rock, Rap, and Rebellion With Alyse Zavala and Oscar Romero

December 11, 2024

Bumblefoot Unleashes New Chapter With Upcoming Album

November 26, 2024

Pro Wrestler Rhino and Gary Pillette Talk Upcoming Insane Wrestling Revolution’s Charity Show and Future of Program

November 25, 2024

Jesse James Dupree of Jackyl On The Only Hockey Game He’s Seen, The Motown Museum, And Lots More

November 21, 2024

Linkin Park, Coheed & Cambria, Spiritbox, and More! Dive into This New Music Breakdown

Erika Erickson Returns to Local 4: A Journey of Resilience and Rediscovery

Talking with Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace: Mayday, Adam Gontier’s return, and what’s next

November 14, 2024

Eric Bass From Shinedown Unveils His Solo Concept Album: “I Had a Name”

Pics

8 Crazy Nights In Rock History

8 Crazy Nights In Rock History

Christmas Songs: 25 Hard Rock/Metal/Punk Tunes To Help Deck the Halls

Eddie Vedder – His 28 Best Songs, Outside Of Pearl Jam

Celebrity Deaths 2024: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost

Motley Crue: Their 40 Best Songs, Ranked

AC/DC: Top 25 Brian Johnson Songs

W.A.S.P./Armored Saint Rock The Royal Oak Music Theater

8 Celebrities You May Have Forgotten Were Veterans

Podcasts

Ted’s Talk

57:55 Download Jan 6th

Monday, January 6th 2025 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show

03:15:45 Download Jan 6th

Friday, January 3rd 2025 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show

03:15:16 Download Jan 3rd

Foods Americans Don’t Understand

01:29:38 Download Jan 3rd

Thursday, January 2nd 2025 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show

03:18:27 Download Jan 2nd

Food Mistakes

01:31:12 Download Jan 2nd

Tuesday, December 31st 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show

03:17:18 Download Dec 31st, 2024

Mortifying Scrotum Moments

01:14:36 Download Dec 31st, 2024

Monday, December 30th 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show

03:18:39 Download Dec 30th, 2024

