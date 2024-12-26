Skip to Search
WRIF Rocks Detroit - Everything That Rocks
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
New Year, New Cash: Win $2025!
The Detroit Auto Show: Win Tickets Here!
Deftones: Win Here
The Ultimate Fishing Show: Win Here
December 26, 2024
11 Albums That Turn 40 in 2025
Disturbed: Win With The Riff
The Used: Win With The Riff
December 30, 2024
11 Albums Turning 30 in 2025
December 26, 2024
5 Tours to Look Forward to in 2025
Geoff Tate: Win Tickets Here
Don't Miss
September 30, 2024
Donate Now To Help The People Affected By Hurricane Helene
WAYS TO ROCK WITH 101 WRIF
Beasley Best Community of Caring – Giving Season
Sign Up For The WRIF Everything That Rocks Newsletter
Must Haves
Dave & Chuck the Freak’s “UNSOLICITED” EMAIL – Sign Up Here
Download The Riff App
The Riff Store!
101 WRIF on Amazon Alexa
Dave & Chuck the Freak
January 6, 2025
Chair Causes Anal Catastrophe
Viral Video Recaps The Weirdest News From 2024 In 6 Minutes
Alleged Drunk Driver Refers To Himself As ‘The DUI’ Instead Of The ‘DD’
Did AccuWeather Share A Phallic Winter Storm Graphic?
Collapsed Folding Chair Leaves Man In Critical Condition
How Did A Hooters Girl Try To Get Out Of A Ticket?
5 Movie And TV Bedrooms That Will Make You Envious
January 5, 2025
Saquon Barkley Trolls The New York Giants In Hilarious Ad
January 4, 2025
Great Debate: Should You Tip Your Garbage Collectors?
Rock News
Trent Reznor: A Breakdown of His Award-Winning Score Career
January 6, 2025
Bono Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Win Another Golden Globe for Their Score Work
January 2, 2025
12 Albums Turning 25 in 2025
15 Albums Turning 10 in 2025
December 30, 2024
11 Albums Turning 30 in 2025
Gregg Allman Laughed at Jimmy Carter About Wanting to Be President
December 29, 2024
Motor City Riffs Playlist 12/29/24
December 26, 2024
11 Albums That Turn 40 in 2025
Man Cave
January 5, 2025
Golden Globes 2025: Winners List
The Strange, The Bizarre, The Forgotten: 6 Weird Movies You Need To Watch
11 Amazing Football Movies Perfect for The Offseason
January 2, 2025
How to Spot AI-Generated Images and Videos: 5 Essential Tips
Is Jason Momoa the Perfect ‘Lobo’?
December 30, 2024
4 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Squid Game Season 2’
Why ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Isn’t Part of the MCU Canon
Year in Review: 2024 Trends That Took Over Social Media
December 29, 2024
Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, Dies at 100
Everything Detroit
January 6, 2025
The Income Required to Be in the Top 1% in Michigan
January 4, 2025
Red Ryder Lounge In Plymouth – The Place For A Great Meal And Music
Astronomicon Returns This April With A New Location
January 3, 2025
Michigan’s Most Scenic Drive is a Must-See
4th and Super Bowl: A Detroit Lions Story
January 2, 2025
Tips on Exercising Indoors in Michigan
Michigan Bracing for Severe Winter Weather
Join WRIF For Football Feast Parties Every Thursday Throughout The Season
December 31, 2024
The Internet Has Officially Lost It Over Jake Bates
RIFF TV
December 19, 2024
Nektar’s Derek ‘Mo’ Moore on Loss, Legacy, and the Mission to Mars
December 12, 2024
LYLVC: Rock, Rap, and Rebellion With Alyse Zavala and Oscar Romero
December 11, 2024
Bumblefoot Unleashes New Chapter With Upcoming Album
November 26, 2024
Pro Wrestler Rhino and Gary Pillette Talk Upcoming Insane Wrestling Revolution’s Charity Show and Future of Program
November 25, 2024
Jesse James Dupree of Jackyl On The Only Hockey Game He’s Seen, The Motown Museum, And Lots More
November 21, 2024
Linkin Park, Coheed & Cambria, Spiritbox, and More! Dive into This New Music Breakdown
Erika Erickson Returns to Local 4: A Journey of Resilience and Rediscovery
Talking with Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace: Mayday, Adam Gontier’s return, and what’s next
November 14, 2024
Eric Bass From Shinedown Unveils His Solo Concept Album: “I Had a Name”
Pics
8 Crazy Nights In Rock History
8 Crazy Nights In Rock History
Christmas Songs: 25 Hard Rock/Metal/Punk Tunes To Help Deck the Halls
Eddie Vedder – His 28 Best Songs, Outside Of Pearl Jam
Celebrity Deaths 2024: Musicians, Entertainers & Cultural Figures We Lost
Motley Crue: Their 40 Best Songs, Ranked
AC/DC: Top 25 Brian Johnson Songs
W.A.S.P./Armored Saint Rock The Royal Oak Music Theater
8 Celebrities You May Have Forgotten Were Veterans
Podcasts
Ted’s Talk
57:55
Download
Jan 6th
Monday, January 6th 2025 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
03:15:45
Download
Jan 6th
Friday, January 3rd 2025 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
03:15:16
Download
Jan 3rd
Foods Americans Don’t Understand
01:29:38
Download
Jan 3rd
Thursday, January 2nd 2025 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
03:18:27
Download
Jan 2nd
Food Mistakes
01:31:12
Download
Jan 2nd
Tuesday, December 31st 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
03:17:18
Download
Dec 31st, 2024
Mortifying Scrotum Moments
01:14:36
Download
Dec 31st, 2024
Monday, December 30th 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show
03:18:39
Download
Dec 30th, 2024
Contests
Kickstart Your Year Giveaway
Tim Heidecker: Win Here
Geoff Tate: Win Tickets Here
The Used: Win With The Riff
Deftones: Win Here
Disturbed: Win With The Riff
New Year, New Cash: Win $2025!
The Detroit Auto Show: Win Tickets Here!