Lions Win 8th Straight After Dominating Jacksonville

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 17: Detroit fans cheer after a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL regular season football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions on November 17, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions won their 8th straight game Sunday afternoon with a monster offensive effort versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dominating the Jaguars offense and defense with a score of 52-6 in the epic Lions win. It’s never easy to win a game in the National Football League, but they’re making it look easy. The offense made a huge impact in this one, with Lions Quarterback Jared Goff having a monster bounce-back game from the matchup with Houston a week ago.

Lions Win Behind Historic Offensive Performance

Goff passed for 412 yards and added four touchdowns through the air. The Lions Quarterback also had another solid game in the pocket, completing 24 of his 29 passes. Even with the overall bad game versus Houston last week, Jared Goff has proved he is an elite quarterback in this league and is generally a crucial part of any Lions win.

(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL regular season football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions on November 17, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Lions’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had an incredible performance as well. St. Brown caught 11 passes for 161 yards and added two scores. Jameson Williams also got in on the action, adding a touchdown to go with his four receptions and 124 receiving yards. The highlight was a 64-yard touchdown grab by Williams in the 3rd quarter. It was indeed a historic offensive performance for the Detroit Lions. Detroit put up video game-like numbers in the game.

Elite Offensive Line Play

With 645 yards of total offense and 38 first downs, nothing stood in the way of a Lions win. The offensive line was dominant as usual and dictated the game’s flow. The offense was a well-oiled machine with both excellent pass protection and run blocking. The offensive line was a crucial part of the Lions win. With the great effort from the offensive line, the Lions running backs, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, they feasted on the Jacksonville defense on all three levels throughout the contest.

Gibbs and Montogomery averaged over 5.5 yards per carry in the contest. Whenever your running backs get over 5 yards every play, this opens up the passing game beautifully. If the opposing defense is constantly guessing pass or run, the game is more challenging for them. The offensive line and Detroit’s running back duo significantly impacted the Lion’s win. While the offense had a field day, the defense was terrific as usual also.

(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler (71) and his offensive line teammates wait for the play during an NFL regular season football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions on November 17, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Another Elite Defensive Performance

Detroit’s defense was outstanding. It held the Jacksonville Jaguars to 170 total yards of offense with 0 touchdowns allowed. The only scoring came from two field goals from Jags kicker Cam Little. Needless to say, it was utter domination from the Lions. As usual, Jack Campbell, Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Carlton Davis, and the company were all significant contributors. The defensive line also got involved, making things difficult for Jacksonville backup Quarterback Mac Jones.

The highlight was seeing Za’darius Smith get his first sack with Detroit. With Detroit’s third monster blowout of the season, things are looking exceedingly well as the year progresses. This team has its eye on the prize, which is to win its first Super Bowl title. The whole city is behind them, and they now have the personnel to do it. But first, they have to finish the regular season.

(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Detroit fans hold up signs during the fourth quarter of an NFL regular season football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions on November 17, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit will look to improve its record to 10-1 next week when it takes on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24th. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. you can catch the game on Fox with an NFL+ subscription or on YouTube TV! Cheer on your Detroit Lions as they look to make it nine straight wins next week.

