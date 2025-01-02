YOUR NEW FAVORITE SONG Episode 10 (aired 12/30/2024)
Howdy everybody, Happy New Year to you! Looking back on it, 2024 was a pretty fantastic year for music. I decided that the last episode of 2024 was going to be us playing the hits and the new favorites. I look forward to what the new year will have in store for us musically, but in the meantime, check out the tracklist from this Monday!
Here’s the tracklist:
Bright Eyes – Bad Jan Ader
Peder – This Shiny Kind Of You
Tyler, The Creator – Take Your Mask Off
Geordie Greep – Holy, Holy
zouz – J’y suis jamis
Nala Sinephro – Continuum 1
Nina de Koning – The Night Wasted My Potential
Rose Gray – Angel Of Satisfaction
TSHA – Sweet Devotion
Nilüfer Yanya – Mutations
MJ Lenderman – You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In
Sub*T – That Kind of Night
MGMT – Loss Of Life
Albums Recommendations:
Alrighty folks, I know I’ve not given you much to work with in the way of album recommendations recently, but I plan to remedy that today. Here are my 10 favorite albums from 2024. Also, keep in mind that I didn’t get a chance to listen to everything, and so this is just what I was able to listen to and enjoy!
- Tyler, The Creator – CHROMAKOPIA
- MGMT – Loss of Life
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Nala Sinephro – Endlesness
- Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
- Clairo – Charm
- Geordie Greep – The New Sound
- Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement
- MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks
- TURQUOISEDEATH – Kaleidoscope
Go listen to these and Happy New Year!