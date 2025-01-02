YOUR NEW FAVORITE SONG Episode 10 (aired 12/30/2024)

Howdy everybody, Happy New Year to you! Looking back on it, 2024 was a pretty fantastic year for music. I decided that the last episode of 2024 was going to be us playing the hits and the new favorites. I look forward to what the new year will have in store for us musically, but in the meantime, check out the tracklist from this Monday!

Here’s the tracklist:

Bright Eyes – Bad Jan Ader

Peder – This Shiny Kind Of You

Tyler, The Creator – Take Your Mask Off

Geordie Greep – Holy, Holy

zouz – J’y suis jamis

Nala Sinephro – Continuum 1

Nina de Koning – The Night Wasted My Potential

Rose Gray – Angel Of Satisfaction

TSHA – Sweet Devotion

Nilüfer Yanya – Mutations

MJ Lenderman – You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In

Sub*T – That Kind of Night

MGMT – Loss Of Life

Albums Recommendations:

Alrighty folks, I know I’ve not given you much to work with in the way of album recommendations recently, but I plan to remedy that today. Here are my 10 favorite albums from 2024. Also, keep in mind that I didn’t get a chance to listen to everything, and so this is just what I was able to listen to and enjoy!

Tyler, The Creator – CHROMAKOPIA MGMT – Loss of Life Kendrick Lamar – GNX Nala Sinephro – Endlesness Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine Clairo – Charm Geordie Greep – The New Sound Kamasi Washington – Fearless Movement MJ Lenderman – Manning Fireworks TURQUOISEDEATH – Kaleidoscope

Go listen to these and Happy New Year!