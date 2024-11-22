The South Lyon Hotel Hosts Santa And Food Drive On December 7th
I’m proud to team up with Corry and Chris at the South Lyon Hotel for their Cookies with Kris Kringle food drive on Saturday, December 7th. The event takes place from 11 am to 1 pm, with your chance to visit the Jolly Old Elf and donate to a great cause, the Active Faith food pantry.
The South Lyon Hotel Hosts Food Drive
But wait, there’s more! Every person who donates will be put in the running for concert tickets to upcoming shows from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 28th at the LCA, to Papa Roach at Pine Knob on September 28th, and more.
I’ll also be there (no elf jokes) to meet the people helping to organize this great event, and everyone donating food goods. Make plans to join us at the Hotel for a fun afternoon.
-Meltdown-
A Michigan Town Called Christmas
Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
Sign Up For The WRIF Everything That Rocks Newsletter
Get everything that rocks sent right to your inbox. We're talking rock news, concert updates, stories from all around metro Detroit, plus exclusive contests, games and more.
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.