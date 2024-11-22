The South Lyon Hotel Hosts Santa And Food Drive On December 7th

I’m proud to team up with Corry and Chris at the South Lyon Hotel for their Cookies with Kris Kringle food drive on Saturday, December 7th. The event takes place from 11 am to 1 pm, with your chance to visit the Jolly Old Elf and donate to a great cause, the Active Faith food pantry.

But wait, there’s more! Every person who donates will be put in the running for concert tickets to upcoming shows from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 28th at the LCA, to Papa Roach at Pine Knob on September 28th, and more.

I’ll also be there (no elf jokes) to meet the people helping to organize this great event, and everyone donating food goods. Make plans to join us at the Hotel for a fun afternoon.

