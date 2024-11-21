Linkin Park, Coheed & Cambria, Spirit Box, and More! Dive into This New Music Breakdown

Jade is back with the New Music Breakdown for 11/21/2024.

Linkin Park announcement

Linkin Park is back as they announced a massive 2025 tour and dropped a new album, From Zero. But wait, there’s more!

Their recent performance in Brazil is being released in theaters. There is no release date yet, but keep your eyes peeled.

Catch them live at Little Caesars Arena on August 14th. Want to snag some tickets? Tune in or enter here.

Coheed and Cambria news

Guess what? Coheed and Cambria are gearing up to release their 10th studio album on March 14th, titled The Father of Make Believe. They also dropped a fresh single, Searching for Tomorrow, with an animated video that you can check out online. 🎸

Spirit Box update

Spirit Box fans, rejoice! They’ve shared a new track, Perfect Soul, streaming now. It’s the second track of their highly anticipated second album, Tsunami Sea, which is due out on March 7th. You can also stream Soft Spine online.

Metal news: Killswitch Engage

In the world of metal, Killswitch Engage has unleashed their new single, Forever Aligned, from their upcoming album, The Consequence. The album drops on February 21st and will be their ninth release overall.

No Detroit date yet for their tour, but they’ll be in Grand Rapids on April 1st. Catch them at major rock festivals in 2025. Check out more details online.

Midnight Metal

Don’t forget to tune into Midnight Metal on Friday mornings at midnight!

That’s it for your new music breakdown! Cast your vote in the New Music Breakdown poll at WRIF.com. We’ll kick off high noon on Friday with the winner!