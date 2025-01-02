15 Albums Turning 10 in 2025

The rock world had a very unique 2015. The year saw some of the biggest legends in the genre release album. Additionally, the year featured the final releases by some of its most popular artists. Here are 15 albums turning 10 in 2025.

Bob Dylan – Shadows in the Night

Thanks to A Complete Unknown, there’s an increased interest in Bob Dylan, particularly his early career. However, Dylan’s entire career offers some unusual twists and turns. A great example came in February 2015 when he released Shadows in the Night, an album of traditional pop standards made famous by Frank Sinatra. The album is an interesting ride, to say the least.



Three Days Grace – Human

Human was a new beginning for Three Days Grace. The album, which was the band’s fifth studio release, was their first with singer Matt Walst following the departure of original singer Adam Gontier. The significant change didn’t impact the band’s success; Human yielded two No. 1 songs with “Painkiller” and “I Am Machine.” Of course, a decade later, Gontier is back in the band, but Walst remains, which has led to a new duel lead singer dynamic.



Halestorm – Into the Wild Life

Halestorm’s Into the Wild Life is, so far, the band’s highest charting release on the Billboard 200 album chart, peaking at No. 5. Boasting two No. 1 songs on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart (“Apocalyptic” and “Amen”), the LP is a diverse collection of some of Halestorm’s best songs including “Mayhem,” “I Am the Fire,” “Dear Daughter,” and “I Like It Heavy.”



Alabama Shakes – Sound & Color

Alabama Shakes has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2018, so Sound & Color currently serves as the band’s final studio album. If it does end up being their final album ever, it’s a pretty great way to go out. Every single released from Sound & Color is incredible, particularly “Don’t Wanna Fight,” which won two Grammy Awards for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. Sound & Color also won Grammys for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical).



Muse – Drones

Muse released their concept album Drones in June 2015, which tells an apocalyptic story of a human solider who is indoctrinated to become a human drone and his eventual defection. The heady premise was reflected in the band’s successful world tour, which eventually became a concert film. Drones, itself, went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.



Disturbed – Immortalized

Immortalized is Disturbed’s sixth studio album, which was their long-awaited follow-up to 2010’s Asylum. The album has gone on to be certified platinum in the United States and features their most-successful cover to date with their take on the Simon & Garfunkel classic “The Sound of Silence.” In fact, Disturbed’s version of “The Sound of Silence” is their highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 (No. 42) and part of YouTube’s One Billion Views Club.



Ghost – Meliora

Meliora is Ghost’s third studio album and marks the moment the band went from cult rock act to mainstream rock attraction. Its lead single, “Cirice,” went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.



Iron Maiden – The Book of Souls

Iron Maiden made a big splash in September 2015 with The Book of Souls, which was their first studio release since 2010’s The Final Frontier. The album also marked a significant return for Bruce Dickinson, who revealed in early 2015 that he underwent treatment for a cancerous tumor found on his tongue. He has been in remission since May 2015.



Prince – HITnRUN Phase One/HITnRUN Phase Two

HITnRUN was a double album by Prince released in two parts in September 2015 and December 2015. The albums were the last two releases from Prince before his untimely death in April 2016 at age 57. Notably, “Fallinlove2nite” was released over a year before HITnRUN Phase One and originally featured Zooey Deschanel. The song was featured in a classic episode of Deschanel’s sitcom New Girl, which featured a guest appearance by Prince.



Slayer – Repentless

Repentless is the final studio album from metal legends Slayer. While the band would dissolve following the November 2019 close of their farewell tour, Slayer reunited for a small number of shows in 2024. There is no indication the band plans to reunite to produce no music.



Chris Cornell – Higher Truth

Higher Truth is Chris Cornell’s fourth solo studio album, and, sadly, it was the final album he released before his unexpected death in May 2017. Cornell toured extensively in support of Higher Truth, with Setlist.fm reporting the final date of the “Acoustic Higher Truth World Tour” taking place on January 14, 2017.



Keith Richards – Crosseyed Heart

Crosseyed Heart is the third solo album from Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. His previous solo album was 1992’s Main Offender. In addition to the lead single “Trouble,” Crosseyed Heart also features a beautiful cover of the standard “Goodnight Irene.”



Shinedown – Threat to Survival

Shinedown continued its dominance on the mainstream rock world in 2015 with the release of their fifth studio album Threat to Survival. The album features three tracks that went No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart: “Cut the Cord,” “State of My Head,” and “How Did You Love.”



Kurt Cobain – Montage of Heck: The Home Recordings

Montage of Heck: The Home Recordings is a compilation album that served as the soundtrack to the 2015 documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck. The album is made up of tracks Cobain recorded on cassette tapes. Twelve of the 13 tracks on the album were written by Cobain. The lone exception was a cover of the Beatles ballad “And I Love Her.”



Foo Fighters – Saint Cecilia

Saint Cecilia was a free EP the Foo Fighters released in November 2015. It was recorded at the Hotel Saint Cecilia in Austin, Texas and was dedicated to the victims of the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris and Saint-Denis, France.

