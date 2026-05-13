Jade and I had the chance to see the upcoming movie Tuner a couple of weeks early, thanks to MJR's Mystery Movie Monday. It opens on May 22nd across the country. All we knew going in was that it was rated R. That's good enough for me, as I crossed my fingers hoping for a horror movie. It wasn't to be, as Jade was very excited when she saw the stars on screen, thanking everybody for coming to the theater. The stars were Leo Woodall (whom she flipped out over - "I would watch this man watching paint dry," to quote her) and Havana Rose Lui. It also stars Dustin Hoffman and others.

Meltdown & Jade's Moronic Movie Review - Tuner

Dustin Hoffman plays an older piano tuner, Harry Horowitz, with his prodigy, Nick, in tow. Both guys have a meticulous ear for tuning pianos, as Dustin's character has done for decades. Nick is his young gun who also has not only a knack for tuning pianos perfectly, but can play very well. While out at lunch, the two men see a young woman at the counter, whom Nick had briefly met while tuning a piano, and is coerced into walking her back to where she had to go by the boss. While walking, the sound of sirens fills the air as Harry has suffered a medical emergency at the restuarnt. That leaves Nick to do the job himself.

At the home of a very rich couple, Nick cannot hear the tuning properly because of the noise from contractors and asks to come back at a later, quieter time. While there, he is once again disrupted by noise. As he searched the house, he discovered a group of men, whom he'd seen earlier, trying to break into a safe in the home. Earlier, Harry had left his hearing aids in his safe and forgotten the combination. Nick took it home and, through his incredible hearing, cracked it open. With the fear of bodily injury, he reluctantly opens the safe at the home of the rich folks, which opens up a whole new world of income and trouble.

Watch the video above to see what Jade and I thought. As I mentioned, it was cool to go in completely cold, not knowing what we were about to watch. The theater was packed, as it's a cheap $5 ticket at MJR. I do recommend hitting these up if you can. I've been to several, and it's fun to hear the theater goers either cheer or groan.