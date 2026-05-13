For Memorial Day Weekend, The Riff will be Live & Loud all weekend. Starting on Friday with Meltdown’s “Live At Five”, we’ll be cranking up live tracks from your favorite bands all weekend. And while you are rocking with The Riff, we will also have the shot for you to go “Live & Loud” to kick off summer at The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear!

LISTEN FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Be listening for the chance to win tickets to one of the Rooftop Viewing Zones to check out the racing action at The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, and below is a bonus shot to win!

YOU COULD WIN THE GRAND PRIZE

If you win you’ll also be qualified to become a Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix V.I.P. with The Riff! One winner will get fired up for summer at The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix with a pair of Grandstand tickets for Saturday, May 30 and 31. Plus you’ll have exclusive access with the IMSA Pit and Paddock Experience to check out the cars, meet the drivers, and more.

The Riff’s Live & Loud Memorial Day Weekend is brought to you by The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear, and Faygo.

BONUS CHANCE TO WIN