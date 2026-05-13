Live & Loud Memorial Day Weekend
For Memorial Day Weekend, The Riff will be Live & Loud all weekend. Starting on Friday with Meltdown’s “Live At Five”, we’ll be cranking up live tracks from your favorite bands all…
For Memorial Day Weekend, The Riff will be Live & Loud all weekend. Starting on Friday with Meltdown’s “Live At Five”, we’ll be cranking up live tracks from your favorite bands all weekend. And while you are rocking with The Riff, we will also have the shot for you to go “Live & Loud” to kick off summer at The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear!
LISTEN FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN
Be listening for the chance to win tickets to one of the Rooftop Viewing Zones to check out the racing action at The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, and below is a bonus shot to win!
YOU COULD WIN THE GRAND PRIZE
If you win you’ll also be qualified to become a Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix V.I.P. with The Riff! One winner will get fired up for summer at The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix with a pair of Grandstand tickets for Saturday, May 30 and 31. Plus you’ll have exclusive access with the IMSA Pit and Paddock Experience to check out the cars, meet the drivers, and more.
The Riff’s Live & Loud Memorial Day Weekend is brought to you by The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear, and Faygo.
BONUS CHANCE TO WIN
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 5:30pm, May 13 and 11:59pm, May 25 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 26, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to a Rooftop Viewing Area for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on May 29 - 31. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Grandstand Tickets for May 30 and 31, and Two Passes for the IMSA Paddock Experience on May 31. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.