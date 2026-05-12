Sharon Osbourne Says She Managed Queen for One Month Before Freddie Mercury Met John Reid

Sharon Osbourne managed Queen for one month in the band's early days. Then, she introduced Freddie Mercury to John Reid by accident. Reid went on to manage the group from 1975 to 1978.

The 73-year-old told this story during a recent episode of The Osbournes podcast with her son Jack Osbourne.

It began when Osbourne was dating someone who bought clothes at an antique market in Kensington, London. Mercury worked there. Her father, Don Arden's, management company took on the band for a short time.

Things changed after a dinner party where the two men met. "We invited John Reid, who managed Elton John at the time," said Osbourne, according to People. "John was a friend of ours. He used to work at EMI, and he was a friend. And Freddie met John, John met Freddie. Love at first sight."

"What are you gonna do when both of your friends turn around to you and go, 'We love you, but we love each other more?'" she continued. "You go, 'Go, go. Have fun.' That was it."

Jack was surprised to learn about his family's connection to the band. The conversation came up while discussing the new Michael Jackson film and comparing it to the 2018 Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. Osbourne called it a "Hallmark rock movie."

She pointed out that a planned biopic about her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, will take a different approach. "Our film will be a lot more real," she said. "We don't want it to be squeaky, shiny, clean, and all of that. We're not making it for kids. It's an adult movie for adults."