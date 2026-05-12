4 Greatest Detroit Pistons Teams

AUBURN HILLS, MI – JUNE 15: Ben Wallace #3 (C) of the Detroit Pistons holds up the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship trophy as he celebrates with teammatesafter defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 100-87 in game five of the 2004 NBA Finals on June 15, 2004 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

The 2026 Detroit Pistons team finished the regular season in 1st place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 60 wins and 22 losses. While true that the Pistons have only managed to capture 3 NBA championships over their history. The franchise has had some legendary teams that are certainly worth talking about.

With legends like Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Dave Bing, Grant Hill, Chancey Billups, Ben Wallace and so many more. It’s hard to pick a best team of them all. But this is what I’m going to try and do. While the postseason is the ultimate goal, I want to break down rosters completely. I’d like to imagine which team will compete better against their respective competition. Read below to find out the 4 greatest Piston teams and how they stack up!

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 07: (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)





4. 2026 Detroit Pistons

Before anyone says anything about this choice, I can only rank based on what I currently know. This year's team is still fighting their way through the playoffs at the time of me writing this. The 2026 team defied everyone's expectations. From the 6th seed to the number one team in the Eastern Conference, The Detroit Pistons have come a long way in a short time. Championship or not, this team already deserves to be named in the top 4 of all-time Pistons teams.

Lockdown Defense Fueled by Star Power

The team is built on the same defensive DNA that all 3 previous championship rosters possessed. Their strength is playing suffocating defense for 48 straight minutes, which wears down and demoralizes their opponents. Led behind their superstar yes, I said superstar Point Guard Cade Cunningham. Detroit's superstar point guard averaged 24 points and 10 assists per game on nearly 50% shooting throughout the season.

Detroit hasn't had a player of his caliber in a long time and that's an amazing thing. The defense, the coaching, and the young superstar leader of the team are all contributing factors as to why I put the 2026 Detroit Pistons as the #4 all-time team in the franchise's history.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after a second half basket while playing the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on October 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

3. 1990 Detroit Pistons

This is where the list gets tough. The 1990 Detroit Pistons were a hell of a basketball team. Led by Pistons legend and hall of famer Isiah Thomas. "Zeke" was one of the best Point Guards to ever play the game of Basketball. He always seemed to make the right play and better yet the big play when it mattered most.

The 1990's Pistons team is an all-time great squad of gritty, hard-nosed tough guys who perfectly embodied the "bad boys" era in Detroit. I don't even have a great explanation as to how this team can be less than any other squads because it's so close. I'm only putting them at number 3 because of the teams they played in the playoffs and because another team coming up had similar players with even better numbers!

(Photo by Allsport/Getty Images) Isiah Thomas #11, Point Guard for the Detroit Pistons dribbles the basketball as #15 Mitchell Wiggins, Shooting Guard for the Houston Rockets faces to block during their NBA Central Division basketball game on 27th February 1990 at the Palace of Auburn Hills arena in Auburn Hills, Michigan, United States. The Pistons won the game 106 - 102. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

2. 2004 Detroit Pistons

The 2004 "Goin to work" Pistons are a legendary championship team. Throughout NBA history people want to roll their eyes when it comes to the 2004 Pistons and there's a reason (not a good one). NBA "experts" looked down on this team because they lacked a true "Superstar". The Lakers had Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. That's the same thing these so-called experts said when Detroit took on the Indiana Pacers. Indiana was led by Reggie Miller, Ron Artest, and Jermaine O'Neal. The New Jersey nets were also led by stars such as Richard Jefferson, Kenyon Martin and Jason Kidd. No "stars" no problem, the 2004 Detroit punished teams with unrelenting team defense at every position.

Led by Point Guard Chauncey Billups aka "Mr. Big Shot" this team completed the biggest upset in NBA finals history by beating the Shaq and Kobe led Los Angeles Lakers 4 games to 1. The NBA and its wallet loves stars, they bring more money, more media and with it, more attention. The 2004 Pistons squad went against the norm by having 5 great players who were collectively better than any other starting 5 on the floor. This team is an all-time great and closely follows the number 1 pistons squad below!

Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES - (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

1. 1989 Detroit Pistons

The original Detroit Bad Boys. The 1989 NBA champion Detroit Pistons. This team gets the nod as the number one all-time Pistons team for a few reasons. They benefit a little from being the first team in franchise history to win it all. The team that does it first always gets remembered, but that's not the only reason. This team had six players average more than 13 points per game throughout the regular season. The definition of a complete "team". What's remarkable as well is that 5 of those 6 players continued that scoring and efficiency trend throughout the playoffs.

Bad Boy Defense

They were led by guys like Vinnie Johnson, Mark Aguirre, and Bill Laimbeer. Along with a star-studded backcourt of Joe Dumars and Isiah Thomas. This team was a scoring machine yes, but they were built on defense and toughness. This is the original team that the city of Detroit fell in love with. They represented the blue collar, hardworking folk that lived there well. The bad boys are the original hometown heroes of the Motor City.

The number one reason the 1989 team should be considered the greatest all-time Pistons unit is their legendary path to the finals. Detroit took down the Larry Bird Celtics, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen led Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. Then Detroit went on to sweep the legendary Los Angeles Lakers with 3 Hall of famers on their roster. Isiah Thomas will always be a hero to the city of Detroit, and the 1989 Pistons are the greatest team to ever represent the city!