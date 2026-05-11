Jason Newsted Describes Joining Grieving Metallica Weeks After Cliff Burton’s Fatal Crash

Jason Newsted joined Metallica roughly 20 days after Cliff Burton died in 1986. He stepped into a slot with three bandmates who were depressed and still processing the loss. The former bassist opened up about the stark contrast between his excitement and the band's grief during a recent appearance on the Loudwire Nights radio show with Chuck Armstrong.

"I was the happiest person, happiest camper, most elated individual, reaching the pinnacle of the world that I found myself in, the world I wanted to be in, the microcosm we live in, in the metal world," Newsted said. "I had earned the opportunity to play the role, the ultimate role for what I dedicated my life to."

Burton died on Sept. 27, 1986, in a tour bus crash in Sweden during the band's European tour. He was 24. Metallica auditioned over 50 bassists before bringing in Newsted from Flotsam and Jetsam in October 1986, just one month after the fatal incident.

"I joined this thing with three of the saddest, collectively depressed, filled with anger and anguish people," Newsted said. "They couldn't comprehend what had happened. Nobody could, but especially they couldn't."

Burton's death also wiped out the band's leadership structure. "You know, like people (say) nowadays, nothing happens unless James (Hetfield) says so," Newsted explained. "Back then, nothing happened unless Cliff said so. They move their whole lives in every g*dd*n thing just to be with that guy. That's just how much he meant."

He described Burton as both a leader and a "teacher" to Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Kirk Hammett. The three found themselves without someone filling those roles at a critical time.

Newsted said he felt compelled to keep his "chin up" to lift the spirits of his new bandmates. The contrast between his joy and their devastation created what he called a "challenge" to balance his emotions with theirs.