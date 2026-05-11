2026 Detroit Pistons and Their Quest For an NBA Title

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons point t the sky after the National Anthem before Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-109 Saturday afternoon in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. It was Detroit's first playoff loss since April after winning their last 5 games between Orlando and Cleveland. In the 2 games at Detroit to start the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Detroit looked like the best team in the world.

Shooting nearly 50% from 3, forcing turnovers left and right, and playing high intensity defense for 48 straight minutes which led to their 2-0 series lead. The 2026 Detroit Pistons are on a quest for a title and reality is creeping nearby. I will admit, I may have severely underestimated this team.

Detroit's Game 3 Loss Cause for Concern?

Should Pistons fans be concerned after the 7-point game 3 loss to Cleveland? If the Pistons last 5 games tell you anything, then absolutely not. Detroit has shot lights out over their last 5 playoff games between the 3-1 series comeback from Orlando and the first 2 games against the Cavaliers this series. Detroit has shot over 40% from the 3-point line during this 6-game stretch which goes against their regular season averages.



Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 09: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Detroit only shot 35.2% from the three during the entire 2026 regular season. There is no reason to panic for Pistons fans. Cleveland played their absolute best on Saturday, and it seems they don't have the ability to duplicate that 3 more times.

Cleveland's Shooting Led to Game 3 Victory

The biggest thing that led to Cleveland's game 3 win was their shooting. Cleveland tore up the box score nearly shooting 60% from the field. Donovan Mitchell poured in 35 points, but the x-factor was their overall shooting percentage.

With Cade Cunningham averaging 30 points per game and Tobias Harris chipping in 20 as well during the playoffs, the Pistons are not going down easy. Their elite defense is a proven commodity, and fans can expect major defensive adjustments and increased energy for game 4 tonight.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 05: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons guards Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit Pistons and the 2026 Finals

Of course nothing is guaranteed, but assuming the Pistons advance past the Cavaliers, you may be asking what's next. Well, the Pistons have only the New York Knicks standing in their path to the finals. This is the one matchup that has turned into a bitter and heated rivalry.

Since being bounced by the Knicks last year, the Pistons have been licking their chops to get another chance at New York. This time they will be ready, and this time the Pistons will win the series. With their great playoff shooting combined with suffocating defense, your 2026 Detroit Pistons look finals bound for the first time since 2005.

Be sure to watch tonight's game 4 matchup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8pm. Viewing options include NBC, Peacock premium, YouTube TV and NBA League pass!