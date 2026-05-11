11 Bad, Ugly and Insane Monster Films

NUMAZU, JAPAN – JANUARY 21: In this handout picture released by Awashima Marine Park, a 1.6 meter long Frill shark swims in a tank after being found by a fisherman at a bay in Numazu, on January 21, 2007 in Numazu, Japan. The frill shark, also known as a Frilled shark usually lives in waters of a depth of 600 meters and so it is very rare that this shark is found alive at sea-level. It’s body shape and the number of gill are similar to fossils of sharks which lived 350,000,000 years ago. (Photo by Awashima Marine Park/Getty Images)

In the vast world of cinema, there are certainly countless monster films with bizarre plots. Some of the best and worst films are about monsters. The “Syfy” channel/studio has produced a very unique category of movies. There are movies that exist in the Syfy universe that are so bad that they’re somehow good. I know that sounds crazy, but it’s similar to the phenomenon of people enjoying trash TV.

Such as love island, love is blind etc. Come for me if you want, but you know plot wise those shows are garbage. However, they serve the purpose because they are so entertaining! Syfy movies are very similar. These movies got so comical in the mid 2000’s that we literally made a movie about a tornado of sharks. I’m here to countdown the best of the bad movies that the Syfy universe has produced. Check out these 11 monster films and be sure to check them out if you want to laugh and be entertained at the same time!



11. 2-Headed Shark Attack

I truly do think that it would be an insult to everyone's intelligence to explain the premise of this movie. Don't worry the creators didn't leave anything hidden behind the name. This was one of those perfect drunk Sunday afternoon films to enjoy with one eye closed. Ultimately you would wake up in daze and go "woah does that shark have 2 heads?". I present to you 2-Headed shark attack.

10. Raptor Island

Why is that it's always our fictional men and women in the armed forces dropped into the middle of a prehistoric battle with Dinosaurs. I have a hard time feeling bad for the Raptors in this one. Oh yeah, the horrible graphics are part of the fun!

9. Frankenfish

Yet another film that people hardly need an explanation to understand the plot. I will say a difficult question to answer is why. Why make a film about genetically engineered zombie fish? The simple answer is why not. Let's roll with that for this one.

8. Ice Twisters

Okay I have to admit that this movie actually terrified me as a kid. Not the actual on-screen production that we all had to witness but the actual concept. I was always horrified of a tornado hitting my house and ending my life with it. I know, perfectly rational fear for every 10-year-old child. Either way the idea that tornadoes can function in snow and cold weather was a big emotional dilemma for me. As far as this list goes, this is actually one of the better movies on it! Still an odd one as far as monster films go.

7. Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda

This is where the list gets to the point of "oh what the hell let's do it". This is actually when TV Science fiction movies were at their peak. Again, nobody expected the movie to be good. We were perfectly okay with a bad movie as long as it was ridiculous enough. Insert Sharktopus Vs. Pteracuda.

6. Sharktopus

We can't have Sharktopus Vs Pteracuda without the one that started it all. I will say that Sharktopus might be one of the most outlandish ideas in all of the science fiction movie creations. Let me tell you, that is really saying something.

5. Ogre

Yet another movie on this list that gave a little bit more than mixing a shark and an octopus. Ogre while still a simple premise, at least gives some effort with trying to make a compelling backstory to keep people interested. Again, I said "some" effort. Ogres do have their place in Mythology while a Piranhaconda does not...

4. Ice Spiders

This film is peak cheap science fiction as it preys on your fear despite any CGI budget limitations. I'm sorry but 6-foot spiders that don't care about weather is not something I ever want to see. Also, the fact that it takes semi-automatic gunfire to even kill one...

3. Minotaur

This movie may have had a higher budget than some of the others I have already mentioned, but that doesn't make it good. The movie even features one of my favorite actors in Tom Hardy. Seriously! Sadly, Hardy could not turn this one into gold but it certainly makes for a "what the hell did I just see" type of viewing experience.

2. Sharknado

I have to give it up for the creativity on this one. Sharknado caused a mini explosion across America when it came out in 2013. Of course, it was not critically acclaimed and did not perform well at the box office. The film oddly enough became such an ironic fan favorite that it made over $4 billion since its release through movie releases and other sales. It certainly is one of the weirdest monster films I have stumbled across.

1. Mega Shark vs. Crocosaurus