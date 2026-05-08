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Neil Young Gives Fans Another Glimpse at Second Song

Neil Young is continuing to build anticipation for Second Song, the upcoming album from Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts, and his latest update sounds like something straight out of…

Jennifer Williams
Musician Neil Young performs

Musician Neil Young performs onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Neil Young is continuing to build anticipation for Second Song, the upcoming album from Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts, and his latest update sounds like something straight out of a rock-and-roll daydream.

In a May 5 post on the Neil Young Archives, Young revealed that earlier this week he and the band played the new album for “our family at Reprise Records” during a special rooftop playback session in downtown Los Angeles. According to Young, the listening event took place on top of the Reprise building with the city skyline surrounding them while “the wind was howling."

That vivid image alone feels perfectly Neil — raw, unpredictable, and completely unconcerned with polished presentation. Fans who have followed Young’s career know those imperfections are often where the magic lives.

Young also shared that his son Ben was there for the event, adding another personal layer to what already sounded like an emotional moment for the legendary songwriter. While he didn’t reveal many additional details about the music itself, the fact that the album is already being previewed for the Reprise team suggests Second Song may not be too far away from an official release announcement.

The Chrome Hearts lineup — featuring Spooner Oldham, Micah Nelson, Corey McCormick, and Anthony LoGerfo — has quickly become one of Young’s most inspired recent collaborations. Early updates from the studio have hinted at a deeply personal collection of songs, blending fresh material with Young’s unmistakable reflective style.

For longtime fans, the image of Neil Young blasting a brand-new record across a windy rooftop in downtown L.A. feels less like a corporate playback session and more like another chapter in his endlessly restless creative journey.

Neil Young
Jennifer WilliamsEditor
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