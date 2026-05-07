Theory of a Deadman & Sevendust: Win With The Riff

101 WRIF Presents Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust, along with Return To Dust , when they bring the "Dead/Seven Tour" to The Fillmore on August 23. Tickets go on sale on May 8 , and this is your chance to win your way in with The Riff! Be listening to score tickets to the show instantly on the air, and below is a bonus shot to rock with Theory of a Deadman, Sevendust, and Return To Dust for FREE on us.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 1:30pm, May 7 and 11:59pm, May 31 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 1, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Theory of a Deadman on August 23. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.