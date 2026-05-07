“Claypool Gold” Featuring Primus: Last Shot To Win!

Les Claypool brings his “ Claypool Gold ” tour to the stage at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on May 31. The show features three of his bands... Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, and Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade . All three bands will be sharing the stage throughout the entire show.

There are tickets still available , and this is your LAST SHOT to win and get in! Be listening for when to call and score your tickets on the air and below is a bonus chance to check out Claypool Gold for free with The Riff.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 1:35pm, May 7 and 11:59pm, May 25 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 26, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Claypool Gold with Primus on May 31. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.