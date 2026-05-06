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Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust Teaming Up for 2026 Tour

When it comes to rock, both Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust have championed that modern, hard rock-meets-metal sound for decades. Now, the two are joining forces for a cross-country,…

Anne Erickson
When it comes to rock, both Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust have championed that modern, hard rock-meets-metal sound for decades.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

When it comes to rock, both Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust have championed that modern, hard rock-meets-metal sound for decades. Now, the two are joining forces for a cross-country, co-headlining tour, dubbed The Dead / Seven Tour. Return to Dust opens on the run.

The trek includes 36 dates, setting off on Aug. 7 Duluth, Minnesota, and running through a Sept. 30 date in Riverside, California.

Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust Teaming

“We are beyond pumped to hit the road with one of the most beloved rock bands and friends, Sevendust," Tyler Connolly said in a press statement. "Playing shows with them going back to 2002, man, this tour is gonna crush. Cannot wait to play some new tracks and some old ones too. Excited for rockers Return to Dust to join us as well."

“Man, hearing Tyler say that takes me back," Lajon Witherspoon added. "We've been throwing down together for a long time, and it’s always been nothing but love and high energy. Theory of a Deadman always brings it, so we already know this tour is going to be something special."

Witherspoon continued: "We're beyond excited to get out there, share the stage again, and give the fans moments you can’t recreate anywhere else. Our friends in Return to Dust will be there too. Much respect to those guys, and we’re ready to crush this thing together."

So, what should fans expect from the run? You'll hear all the hits and "decades of fan-favorite hits," the bands said in a collective statement.

Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust on the same bill just makes sense. Theory brings that radio-polished cynicism with hooks that smirk a little, while Sevendust goes heavier, all muscle and soul, like they've still got something to prove. It shouldn't fit this cleanly, but it does. You get swagger and you get sweat. There's really no filler and no posturing. These are just two veteran acts who know exactly who they are and aren't afraid to get a little loud about it.

SevendustTheory of a Deadman
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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