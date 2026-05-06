Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust Teaming Up for 2026 Tour

When it comes to rock, both Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust have championed that modern, hard rock-meets-metal sound for decades. Now, the two are joining forces for a cross-country, co-headlining tour, dubbed The Dead / Seven Tour. Return to Dust opens on the run.

The trek includes 36 dates, setting off on Aug. 7 Duluth, Minnesota, and running through a Sept. 30 date in Riverside, California.

Theory of a Deadman and Sevendust Teaming

“We are beyond pumped to hit the road with one of the most beloved rock bands and friends, Sevendust," Tyler Connolly said in a press statement. "Playing shows with them going back to 2002, man, this tour is gonna crush. Cannot wait to play some new tracks and some old ones too. Excited for rockers Return to Dust to join us as well."

“Man, hearing Tyler say that takes me back," Lajon Witherspoon added. "We've been throwing down together for a long time, and it’s always been nothing but love and high energy. Theory of a Deadman always brings it, so we already know this tour is going to be something special."

Witherspoon continued: "We're beyond excited to get out there, share the stage again, and give the fans moments you can’t recreate anywhere else. Our friends in Return to Dust will be there too. Much respect to those guys, and we’re ready to crush this thing together."

So, what should fans expect from the run? You'll hear all the hits and "decades of fan-favorite hits," the bands said in a collective statement.