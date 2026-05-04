Jack White Left Olivia Rodrigo a Note in the ‘SNL’ Dressing Room

Jack White and Olivia Rodrigo are fans of each other, and the former sent Rodrigo some kind words before her appearance on Saturday Night Live as both the host and the musical guest of the show.

It all came out amid an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. On the show, Rodrigo explained that she was recently on the phone with White, who she calls her "hero," and they talked about her SNL appearance. White, who was on the show in April, told Rodrigo that he left a special note for her in the SNL dressing room.

At first, Rodrigo thought he was just joking. But, he wasn't. White later text her, saying, "Keep your head up. You're gonna find something."

Jack White Left Olivia Rodrigo a Note in Dressing Room

"I was tearing apart the SNL dressing room," Rodrigo explained to Fallon on his show. "I was, like, taking the ceiling tiles off. I was like, 'He left me something in here!'"

Rodrigo did find an envelope in the top shelf of a cabinet. She opened it, and in it, she found a beautiful yellow rose and a note stating, "Kill it kid. Love Jack White III."

"That's my little good luck charm," Rodrigo said of the note.

These two have been tight for a while. Rodrigo performed The White Stripes' "We're Going to Be Friends" when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.