Bert Kreischer: Win Tickets Here

Comedian Bert Kreischer brings his “Permission To Party” Tour to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on October 1. Tickets for the show are on sale now , and this is your shot to get in for FREE!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, May 4 and 11:59pm, May 17, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 18, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Bert Kreischer on October 1. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.