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Motor City Riffs 05/03/2026

Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band’s music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? Motor City Riffs is just the show. To…

Nathan Franklin
Motor City Riffs

Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? Motor City Riffs is just the show. To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!

In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.

Motor City Riffs

Check out the latest playlist for Sunday nights edition of Motor City Riffs. Listen to all the Michigan made bands and artists who let us play their music!

We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.

Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from May 3rd below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!

Nuke and Nightshift - Awake

Artificial Agent - Here comes the waves

Artificial Agent - Crash out

Thor Stranded  - Can’t Get Away

Justin Rose - Black Glass Halo

Mean Green- Don’t cry for me no more

The Lion Within - Slither so slow

Tribe989 - Wretched Tragedy

Tribe989  - Time Wasted

Tension Splash - Underdog 

Detroit Trouble - Always In trouble

DetroitLocal MusicRock
Nathan FranklinEditor
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