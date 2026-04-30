Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu: Win Passes To A Special “Sneak Peek”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be hitting theaters on May 22. But this is your chance to get a sneak peek of the movie. Below you can enter to win passes to a "May the 4th IMAX Special Look Event" at the MJR Troy Digital Cinema. This is NOT the full movie, but you will be among the first to see never-before-seen footage of the upcoming film, plus at the event you could score exclusive fan giveaways!

So if you're a Star Wars fan, enter to win passes to this special event...and as always May the 4th Be With You!

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