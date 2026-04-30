Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu: Win Passes To A Special “Sneak Peek”
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be hitting theaters on May 22. But this is your chance to get a sneak peek of the movie. Below you can enter…
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be hitting theaters on May 22. But this is your chance to get a sneak peek of the movie. Below you can enter to win passes to a "May the 4th IMAX Special Look Event" at the MJR Troy Digital Cinema. This is NOT the full movie, but you will be among the first to see never-before-seen footage of the upcoming film, plus at the event you could score exclusive fan giveaways!
So if you're a Star Wars fan, enter to win passes to this special event...and as always May the 4th Be With You!
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 9:20pm, April 30 and 12:00pm, May 3, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 3, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Passes to The Mandalorian and Grogu Special Look Event on May 4 at the MJR Troy at 7pm. This is not a screening of the full movie. Winners must check in by 6:30pm in order to guarantee their seats at the event. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.