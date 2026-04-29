Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Megadeth Plays Metallica Cover Live for First Time at Colombia Show

Megadeth played their version of “Ride the Lightning” live for the first time Sunday night at Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia. Fourteen thousand fans watched, and the track came 15…

Laura Adkins
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at Canada Life Place on February 28, 2026 in London, Ontario.
Jeremychanphotography via Getty Images

Megadeth played their version of "Ride the Lightning" live for the first time Sunday night at Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia. Fourteen thousand fans watched, and the track came 15 songs into their set.

Dave Mustaine co-wrote "Ride the Lightning" during his time with Metallica in the early 1980s alongside James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Cliff Burton. Metallica's 1984 album took its title from this song, but Mustaine didn't play it live with his own band until April 26.

The performance came after Megadeth recorded the song for their self-titled 17th and final studio album, which debuted in January. The record hit No. 3 in the UK and reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

"As I come full circle on the career of a lifetime, the decision to include 'Ride the Lightning', a song I co-wrote with James, Lars, and Cliff, was to pay my respects to where my career first started," said Mustaine, according to Planet Rock.

Mustaine left Metallica in 1983, after less than two years with the group. He went on to start Megadeth. During his stint with his former band, he co-wrote several songs, including "The Four Horsemen," "Jump in the Fire," "Phantom Lord," and "Metal Militia."

Megadeth also played "Mechanix" during the Bogota show. That track appeared on their 1985 debut album, but Mustaine wrote it before his time with Metallica.

The group is on a farewell tour expected to last multiple years. They'll support Iron Maiden on a North American run starting in late August.

Dave MustaineMegadethMetallica
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Slipknot Track Featured in Gucci Pre-Fall Campaign Short Film
MusicSlipknot Track Featured in Gucci Pre-Fall Campaign Short FilmLaura Adkins
Wolfgang Van Halen (C) of Mammoth WVH performs during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMammoth WVH Adds 18 Summer Tour Dates Across North AmericaDan Teodorescu
Oliver Sykes of "Bring Me The Horizon" performs on the Other Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.
MusicBring Me the Horizon Announces Fall North American Tour With Motionless in White & The Plot in YouLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect