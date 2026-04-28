The SatchVai Band: Win With The Riff
The SatchVai Band“Surfing With The Hydra Tour”May 16 | Meadow Brook AmphitheatreCLICK HERE FOR TICKETS The SatchVai Band with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai bring the “Surfing With The Hydra…
The SatchVai Band
"Surfing With The Hydra Tour"
May 16 | Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
The SatchVai Band with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai bring the “Surfing With The Hydra Tour” to Meadow Brook on May 16 for their first ever US tour. Tickets for the show are still available, and we have your chance to win your way in.
Below you can enter to win tickets to see two iconic guitarists sharing the stage in one night at Meadow Brook on May 16!
About SATCHVAI Band:
Formed in 2024 after decades of friendship and musical intersections, SATCHVAI Band brings together two of the most celebrated guitarists of all time—Joe Satriani and Steve Vai—for an unprecedented collaboration. Rounding out the powerhouse lineup are Kenny Aronoff (drums), Marco Mendoza (bass), and Pete Thorn (guitar), creating a stellar quintet of world-class musicians. More than just a band, SATCHVAI Band is a supercharged fusion of guitar-driven mastery, chemistry, and creative fire.
ENTER TO WIN BELOW
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:45pm, April 28 and 11:59pm, May 10 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 11 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to The SatchVai Band at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on May 16. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.