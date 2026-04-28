Riff Rockin’ Moms!
For Mother’s Day we are celebrating the Rockin’ Moms of metro Detroit…and we need your help! Do you have a “Rockin’ Mom” in your life?!? We want to hear about…
For Mother’s Day we are celebrating the Rockin’ Moms of metro Detroit…and we need your help!
Do you have a “Rockin’ Mom” in your life?!? We want to hear about her. Below you can Upload a photo of her out at a concerts or parties, at work, and even at home…wherever she’s rocks!
YOUR MOM COULD GET A SHOUT OUT ON THE RIFF!
Let us know her name and leave her a message for Mother’s Day…we might give her a shout out on Mother’s Day weekend. Plus uploading a photo will put you in the running to win a $50 Viviano Flower Shop Gift Card.
YOU COULD WIN THE GRAND PRIZE
And everyone that shares a photo and message of their mom will also have the chance to win grand prize to have your mom rocking all summer with tickets to:
- Godsmack at Pine Knob on June 21
- The Pretty Reckless at The Fillmore on July 13
- Evanescence at Pine Knob on August 2
- And Staind at Pine Knob on September 27
ENTER BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN
Share a photo of your Rockin' mom for a chance to win!
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on April 27 and 11:59pm on May 10, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) at approximately 12:00pm on May 1, May 4, May 6, May 8, and May 11, 2026 and upon verification, will receive a $50 Viviano Flower Shop Gift Card. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected from all eligible entries on May 11 and will receive a Concert Ticket Package with tickets to Godsmack on June 21, The Pretty Reckless on July 13, Evanescence on August 2, and Staind on September 27. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.