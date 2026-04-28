Dethklok & Amon Amarth: Win With Midnight Metal!

Dethklok & Amon Amarth

"The Amonklok Conquest"

May 13 | The Fox Theatre

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Dethklok and Amon Amarth bring the “The Amonklok Conquest” tour to The Fox Theatre on May 13, and tickets for the show are still available. Plus The Riff’s Midnight Metal is hooking you up to get in for FREE!

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Dethklok and Amon Amarth when they rock The Fox on May 13.

ENTER TO WIN BELOW

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