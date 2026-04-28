Dethklok & Amon Amarth: Win With Midnight Metal!
Dethklok & Amon Amarth“The Amonklok Conquest”May 13 | The Fox TheatreCLICK HERE FOR TICKETS Dethklok and Amon Amarth bring the “The Amonklok Conquest” tour to The Fox Theatre on May…
Dethklok & Amon Amarth
"The Amonklok Conquest"
May 13 | The Fox Theatre
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
Dethklok and Amon Amarth bring the “The Amonklok Conquest” tour to The Fox Theatre on May 13, and tickets for the show are still available. Plus The Riff’s Midnight Metal is hooking you up to get in for FREE!
Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Dethklok and Amon Amarth when they rock The Fox on May 13.
ENTER TO WIN BELOW
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00pm, April 28 and 11:59pm, May 10 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 11 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Dethklok and Amon Amarth at The Fox Theatre on May 13. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.