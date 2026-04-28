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Death Angel: Win Tickets With Midnight Metal

Death Angel“Act III Tour”May 14 | Saint Andrews HallCLICK HERE FOR TICKETS Midnight Metal is hooking you up to check out Death Angel when they bring the “Act III” Tour…

Ken Wasilewski
DEATH ANGEL St Andrews 2026

Death Angel
"Act III Tour"
May 14 | Saint Andrews Hall
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Midnight Metal is hooking you up to check out Death Angel when they bring the “Act III” Tour to Saint Andrews Hall for on May 14.  Tickets for the show are still available and below is your shot to win your way in for free. 

ENTER TO WIN BELOW

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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:15pm, April 28 and 11:59pm, May 10 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 11 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Death Angel at Saint Andrews Hall on May 14.  A maximum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Midnight MetalSaint Andrew's Hall
Ken WasilewskiWriter
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