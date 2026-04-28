All That Remains: Win With The Riff’s Midnight Metal
All That RemainsMay 17 | District 142CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS All That Remains, along with Born of Osiris and Dead Eyes, will be taking the stage at District 142 for…
All That Remains
May 17 | District 142
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
All That Remains, along with Born of Osiris and Dead Eyes, will be taking the stage at District 142 for a show on May 17. Tickets are still available, and The Riff’s Midnight Metal has your chance to win them!
Below you can enter to win your tickets to check out All That Remains when they take over downriver for a night at District 142.
ENTER TO WIN BELOW
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 1:40pm, April 28 and 11:59pm, May 12 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 13 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to All That Remains at District 142 on May 17. A maximum of Ten (10) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.