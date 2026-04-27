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Where Father’s Day Meets the Fairway: Win a One Month Membership at Back Nine in Troy!

Michigan Auto Law Presents: A Father’s Day Golf Giveaway! Enter for your chance to win one month membership at Back Nine Golf Simulator in Troy! Michigan residents are welcome to…

Doug Warner
Father's Day Golf

Michigan Auto Law Presents: A Father's Day Golf Giveaway! Enter for your chance to win one month membership at Back Nine Golf Simulator in Troy!

Michigan residents are welcome to enter.
This giveaway ends on May 26.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

This contest is administered by Michigan Auto Law. By clicking the link, you will be taken to www.michiganautolaw.com to register.

Father's Day
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
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