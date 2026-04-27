Alter Bridge, along with Filter and Tim Montana, will take the stage at The Fillmore on May 19, and there are tickets still available . And this is your shot to “Warm Up” with Alter Bridge before the show!

Be listening to win tickets instantly and below is a bonus chance to win. If you win you will also be qualified to win passes to check out Alter Bridge’s Soundcheck before the show so you’re warmed up and ready to go for when they take the stage later that night!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 27 and 11:59pm, May 13 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 14, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Alter Bridge on May 19. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. A maximum of Five (5) winners will be selected by random draw from the qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Passes to the Alter Bridge Soundcheck before the show. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.