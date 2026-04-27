Riff Rockin’ Moms!

For Mother’s Day we are celebrating the Rockin’ Moms of metro Detroit…and we need your help!

Do you have a “Rockin’ Mom” in your life?!? We want to hear about her. Below you can Upload a photo of her out at a concerts or parties, at work, and even at home…wherever she’s rocks!

YOUR MOM COULD GET A SHOUT OUT ON THE RIFF!

Let us know her name and leave her a message for Mother’s Day…we might give her a shout out on Mother’s Day weekend. Plus uploading a photo will put you in the running to win a $50 Viviano Flower Shop Gift Card.

YOU COULD WIN THE GRAND PRIZE

And everyone that shares a photo and message of their mom will also have the chance to win grand prize to have your mom rocking all summer with tickets to:

ENTER BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Share a photo of your Rockin' mom for a chance to win!