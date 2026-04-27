Dream Theater Drummer Mike Portnoy Plans To Attend Multiple Rush Reunion Shows

Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy says he'll catch several shows after Rush's Fifty Something tour starts. Lead singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson are back. The musician can't wait to watch them play again after drummer Neil Peart died in January 2020.

"Absolutely. I cannot wait to see it. I'm so curious what it's gonna be like," said Portnoy, according to Sonar FM on YouTube. "They're one of my favorite bands of all time. And I had the honor of becoming friends with Neil Peart for the last 10, 15 years of his life. And, yeah, I'm so happy that they're gonna do it again."

Portnoy talked about why seeing acts return matters. Fans need their heroes onstage if they're still able to play. "Well, I'm happy to see them reunite. For the fans, it's important because all of the classic bands are going away," Portnoy said. "RUSH is thankfully coming back, but a year ago if we were having this discussion, we would say there is no RUSH, there is no VAN HALEN, there is no more BLACK SABBATH, SLAYER retired, MEGADETH is retiring, SEPULTURA is retiring. So, yeah, we need our heroes to keep playing if they can, if they're able to."

He knew Peart well during those final ten years. He was one of Portnoy's biggest drum heroes, and he helped shape the way the artist builds drum parts in songs.

Lee and Lifeson asked fusion drummer Anika Nilles to sit in for Peart when the 2026 reunion tour starts. Some fans wanted Portnoy instead, but he felt relieved that they didn't ask. The Fifty Something tour will have two sets every night. The shows will pull from 35 hits and fan favorites.