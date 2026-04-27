Black Veil Brides: Win With The Riff

Black Veil Brides along with From Ashes To New, TX3, and As December Falls will be at The Fillmore on May 17. There are tickets still available for the show , and this is your last chance to win your way in with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 27 and 11:59pm, May 12 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 13, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Black Veil Brides on May 17. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.