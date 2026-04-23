Welcome to Rockville Releases Set Times for 160+ Bands at Daytona Beach Festival

Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has released set times for more than 160 acts playing at Welcome to Rockville. The event takes place on May 7-10 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach. Florida's biggest rock, metal, and punk festival enters its 15th year with shows across five stages.

Thursday, May 7, brings Guns N' Roses, Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, and Staind as headliners. Foo Fighters, Turnstile, The Offspring, and Parkway Drive take command on Friday, May 8.

Bring Me The Horizon, Breaking Benjamin, Motionless in White, and Lamb of God lead Saturday, May 9. My Chemical Romance, A Day To Remember, Rise Against, and Yellowcard wrap up the weekend on Sunday, May 10. A pregame fifth night joins the 2026 schedule.

This year's concert includes extra shade, as one stage sits beneath 15,000 square feet of tent coverage. The new Garage Stage hosts Mayday Parade, We The Kings, and State Champs under this covered area.

Organizers built a new zone near the Apex Stage called The Pit Stops. Fans can watch artist interviews, special shows, and shop for 2026 festival gear at this spot.

Other acts on the schedule are: Ice Nine Kills, Death Angel, Slaughter to Prevail, Apocalyptica, Suicidal Tendencies, Carcass, Dying Fetus, Cattle Decapitation, Drowning Pool, Black Veil Brides, Napalm Death, and Thy Art is Murder. The roster also brings Dorothy, The Wonder Years, Fozzy, Plain White T's, Eagles of Death Metal, Amon Amarth, Atreyu, Coheed and Cambria, and Switchfoot.

NVSN won the Welcome to Rockville Battle for the Big Stage after fan votes on Facebook. The name is short for "envision."