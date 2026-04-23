Summer of Live – Score $30 tickets to summer shows!

Make it a Summer of Live! $30 Tickets are coming April 29 - May 5. Over 100 shows including Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothy on June 21, Five Finger Death Punch with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire on August 16 and Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson with The Hu & Orgy on September 4! Check out the full list list here- LiveNation.com/SummerofLive