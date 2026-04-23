Summer of Live – Score $30 tickets to summer shows!
Make it a Summer of Live! $30 Tickets are coming April 29 – May 5. Over 100 shows including Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothy on June 21, Five…
Make it a Summer of Live! $30 Tickets are coming April 29 - May 5. Over 100 shows including Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothy on June 21, Five Finger Death Punch with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire on August 16 and Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson with The Hu & Orgy on September 4! Check out the full list list here- LiveNation.com/SummerofLive
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2026 PARTICIPATING SHOWS
Little Caesars Arena
- 4/29 Demi Lovato with ADÉLA
- 5/31 Summer Walker with Monaleo and Odeal
- 6/25 Josh Groban with Jennifer Hudson
- 7/1 Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire
- 8/15 Bryan Adams with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
- 11/1 Maná
- 11/8 ZAYN
Fox Theatre
- 5/13 Dethklok & Amon Amarth with Castle Rat
- 5/17 Ari Lennox with Lekan and PHABO
- 5/19 Charlie Puth with Daniel Seavey and Ally Salort
- 6/23 Marcus King Band with Penelope Road
- 6/29 An Evening with Chicago
Pine Knob Music Theatre
- 5/23 Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi and A-Trak
- 6/5 Kesha with Chromeo & Sizzy Rocket
- 6/16 MGK with Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun
- 6/18 Santana & The Doobie Brothers
- 6/19 Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield & Dauzat St. Marie
- 6/21 Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothy
- 6/27 Darius Rucker with Corey Kent, Lauren Alaina, and Austin Williams
- 7/1 The Pussycat Dolls with Lil’ Kim & Mya
- 7/3 The Guess Who with Don Felder
- 7/12 Luke Bryan with Shane Profitt, Lauren Watkins, RaeLynn and DJ Rock
- 7/13 Muse with Bloc Party & The Temper Trap
- 7/16 John Mellencamp
- 7/17 Hank Williams with Sammy Kershaw and Mary Kutter
- 7/18 The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers with Southall
- 7/20 Mötley Crüe
- 7/26 KIDZ BOP LIVE
- 7/30 311 & Dirty Heads with Ocean Alley & ROME
- 7/31 Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner with Six Gun Sally
- 8/1 Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band
- 8/2 Evanescence with Spiritbox & Nova Twins
- 8/4 Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte
- 8/5 Train with Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson
- 8/6 5 Seconds of Summer with The Band CAMINO
- 8/16 Five Finger Death Punch with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire
- 8/21 Deep Purple with Kansas
- 8/22 Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr, Sierra Hull and Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
- 8/23 TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue
- 8/28 Tim McGraw with 49 Winchester
- 8/29 Toto with Christopher Cross & The Romantics
- 9/4 Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson with The Hu & Orgy
- 9/6 Wu-Tang Clan with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- 9/13 Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Starset & Kami Kehoe
- 9/15 $UICIDEBOY$ with Destroy Lenely, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray & $lim Gucci
- 9/18 Babymetal with Halestorm & Violent Vira
- 9/24 Brooks & Dunn with David Lee Murphy & Willow Avalo
- 9/27 Stain with Seether, Hoobastank & Hinder
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- 5/13 Yellowcard with New Found Glory and Plain White T's
- 5/21 Khalid with LAUV
- 5/23 The Kid LAROI with Tommy Richman and Wiz The MC
- 6/5 Parker McCollum with Max McNown and Kassi Ashton
- 6/9 Mt Joy
- 6/13 Turnpike Troubadours with Muscadine Bloodline and Katie Pruitt
- 6/25 Young the Giant with Cold World Kids and Almost Monday
- 7/10 Ted Nugent
- 7/15 Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell
- 8/15 Motionless in White with Lorna Shore, Fit for a King and Static Dress
- 8/19 Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS
- 8/20 Empire of the Sun with Polo & Pan and Midnight Generation
- 8/22 Billy Currington & Kip Moore with Kenny Whitmire
- 8/28 The Fray with Dashboard Confessional and Colony House
- 8/29 The Rock Orchestra
- 9/5 O.A.R. (…of a Revolution) with Gavin DeGraw and K.T. Tunstall
- 9/12 Dermot Kennedy with Jonah Kagen
- 9/29 Bleachers with This is Lorelai
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- 5/16 SatchVai Band (Joe Satriani and Steve Vai) with Animals as Leaders
- 5/31 Primus, Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade & The Claypool Lennon Delirium
- 6/13 Wilco
- 7/24 Emmylou Harris and Graham Nash
- 7/29 Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Spacey Jane
- 8/8 Howard Jones, Wang Chung, English Beat, Modern English with Richard Blade
- (8/15 The Beach Boys - 313 Show)
- 8/30 NEEDTOBREATHE with Drew & Ellie Holcomb
- 9/24 CAAMP with Whitney
The Fillmore Detroit
- 5/1 Calum Scott
- 5/2 Sooshi Mango
- 5/8 Flatland Cavalry with Caleb Mitchell
- 5/15 Wage War with Nevertel & Orthodox
- 5/16 Nate Smith
- 5/17 Black Veil Brides with From Ashes to New, TX2, & As December Falls
- 5/19 Alter Bridge
- 5/22 Pete Davidson
- 6/3 Killswitch Engage with Machine Head, Iron Reagan, Havok
- 6/12 Pour Minds Podcast
- 6/16 Echo & The Bunnymen
- 6/17 Dance Gavin Dance with Horse The Band
- 6/22 French Montana & Max B
- 6/23 Charley Crockett with Nat Myers
- 6/24 CA7RIESL & Paco Amoroso
- 6/26 Spoon & The Beths with Squirrel Flower
- 7/13 The Pretty Reckless
- 7/19 Poppy with LANDMVRKS, Thousand Below
- 7/23 KALEO with Dawes
- 8/3 TOMAHAWK with Melvins
- 8/11 Jack Harlow
- 8/13 Happy Together: The Association, The Troggs, Jason Scheff, Gary Puckett, The Fortunes, Ron Dante, The Vogues, The Cowsills
- 8/14 Diggy Graves with Resentvul & Ryan Oakes
- 8/16 Mon Laferte
- 10/3 Frank Carter & The Sex Pistols with Bad Nerves
- 10/23 Bassem Youssef
- 11/7 Daniel Sloss with Kai Humphries
Saint Andrew’s Hall
- 5/2 Clan of Xymox + Cold Cave with Rosa Anschutz, Buzz Kull
- 5/5 NewDad with Freak Slug
- 5/6 Buckethead
- 5/9 Geoff Tate
- 5/12 Purity Ring with mmj
- 5/14 Death Angel with Vio-lence, Incite
- 5/20 Shadow of Intent with AngelMaker, Mental Cruelty, Synestia
- 5/22 Arm’s Length with The Callous Daoboys, Harrison Gordon, Super Sometimes
- 5/26 The Black Angels with L.A. Witch
- 5/31 Hemlocke Springs with The Girl!
- 6/4 Kevin Morby with Liam Kazar
- 6/7 Spite with Emmure, PSYCHO-FRAME, Rev3rent
- 6/9 Augustana + Phantom Planet
- 6/15 Holly Humberstone
- 6/17 The Aquabats
- 6/25 Kurt Vile & The Violators with The Sadies
- 7/14 Summer School Tour with Honey Revenge, South Arcade, Games We Play, Winona Fighter, Chase Petra
- 7/24 RX Bandits with Catbite
- 9/18 Hulvey with indie tribe, Kijan Boone
- 11/22 Hawthorne Heights with letlive., Creeper