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The Strokes: Win With The Riff

THE STROKESJUNE 15 | PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE Click here for tickets The Strokes bring their “Reality Awaits North America Tour” to Detroit when they hit the stage at Pine…

Doug Warner
The Strokes Pine Knob 2026

THE STROKES
JUNE 15 | PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE

Click here for tickets

The Strokes bring their "Reality Awaits North America Tour" to Detroit when they hit the stage at Pine Knob for a show on June 15.  Tickets are on sale now, and this is your chance to win with The Riff! 

Be listening for the time to call and score tickets instantly on the air, and below is a bonus shot to win your way in to see The Strokes live at Pine Knob in June.

ENTER TO WIN BELOW

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 20 and 11:59pm, May 10 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 11, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to The Strokes on June 15.  A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

The Strokes
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
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