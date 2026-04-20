KISS Shares Details of 2026 Edition of KISS Kruise

KISS are heading back to Las Vegas with another round of the KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas.

The latest edition is slated for Nov. 13-15 at the Virgin Hotels and will offer two KISS unmasked shows with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. The cruise will also feature Q&As with band members.

Since KISS have officially retired, the KISS Kruise takes on even more significance. It’s one of the few chances fans have to connect with this legendary band.

The KISS Kruise first started in 2025 as the KISS Army Storms Vegas, and then, the name changed to KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas. Right away, it became an important event, because it marked the band's first performances since their last show at Madison Square Garden in 2023.

The 2025 round of the KISS Kruise also included performances from former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick; Stephen Pearcy performing the music of Ratt; ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach; Quiet Riot; Black N' Blue; and more. KISS cover bands performed, too.

For information, head to the KISS Kruise's official website.

KISS Is Still an Iconic Band, Decade After Decade

So, what makes KISS special decade after decade? There are bands you like, bands you respect, and then there's KISS. This band doesn't just play shows. They've built a universe you could walk into that's loud and a little ridiculous. Between the makeup and the boots, they looked like they could kick down a vault door.

But, what sticks isn't just the spectacle. KISS had a knack for turning excess into identity. It was so over-the-top, but somehow, it worked, and it still does work.