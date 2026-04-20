Bilmuri: The Riff Backstage Pass

Bilmuri brings his “Kinda Hard Tour”, with The Home Team and GANG!, to the stage at The Fillmore on May 3. Limited tickets are still available , but The Riff has your last chances to win your way into the show.... AND meet Bilmuri at the show!!

Be listening to win tickets instantly, and below is your bonus shot to win. If you score your tickets from The Riff you will also grab a pair of passes to meet Bilmuri before the show that night.