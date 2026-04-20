Bilmuri: The Riff Backstage Pass
Bilmuri brings his “Kinda Hard Tour”, with The Home Team and GANG!, to the stage at The Fillmore on May 3. Limited tickets are still available, but The Riff has…
Bilmuri brings his “Kinda Hard Tour”, with The Home Team and GANG!, to the stage at The Fillmore on May 3. Limited tickets are still available, but The Riff has your last chances to win your way into the show....AND meet Bilmuri at the show!!
Be listening to win tickets instantly, and below is your bonus shot to win. If you score your tickets from The Riff you will also grab a pair of passes to meet Bilmuri before the show that night.
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 20 and 3:00pm, April 28 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 29, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Bilmuri on May 3 and One (1) Pair of Meet & Greet Passes. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.