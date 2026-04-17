John 5 Extends 2026 Solo Tour To Support ‘Ghost’ Album

Guitarist John 5 postponed eight UK dates from May to October. This shift affects his first solo tour across the UK and Europe in a decade. He'll play songs from his album Ghost, which was released last October.

Southampton, Exeter, Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Chester, and Wolverhampton shows have been moved to October due to logistical issues. Tickets still work for the new dates, though fans can also get refunds.

The May leg starts at The Underworld in London on May 14. The whole tour spans 24 dates across nine countries, a massive undertaking for the veteran guitarist.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to finally bring my solo show back to Europe," said John 5 in a statement, as per BraveWords. "It's been way too long, and the love and loyalty from the fans over the years has meant everything to me. I'm really proud of Ghost, and can't wait to share these songs with you live."

The guitarist collaborated with big names like Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meat Loaf, and Dolly Parton during his 30-year career. He also joined Motley Crue as their newest member.

He's released a dozen solo albums since 2011. Ghost got strong reactions from critics when it arrived last fall.

Dan Byrne appears as a guest on all UK dates. South Of Salem supports the European shows.

Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway will host performances alongside 12 UK stops. John 5 hasn't played solo gigs in these areas since 2016.

May dates hit Milton Keynes, Southend On Sea, Brighton, Tilburg, Leeuwarden, Ghent, Cologne, Hamburg, Krakow, Prague, Munich, Copenhagen and Stockholm. The run closes with a festival set at Sweden Rock on June 4.