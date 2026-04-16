Wage War: Win Your Way In!
WAGE WARMAY 15 | Fillmore DetroitClick here for tickets Wage War bring the “It Calls Me By Name” Tour to The Fillmore on May 15. Tickets for the show are…
WAGE WAR
MAY 15 | Fillmore Detroit
Click here for tickets
Wage War bring the “It Calls Me By Name” Tour to The Fillmore on May 15. Tickets for the show are still available, and to celebrate the release of their new album "It Calls Me By Name", they are releasing a limited amount of tickets for $35 all-in. They are available now until 10pm on April 18, while they last. You don't need a password to get this deal, but once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Plus The Riff has your shot to get in for FREE! Be listening to score your tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus chance to see Wage War for free with The Riff.
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 5:00pm, April 16 and 11:59pm, May 10 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 11, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Wage War on May 15. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.