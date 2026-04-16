Wage War: Win Your Way In!

WAGE WAR

MAY 15 | Fillmore Detroit

Click here for tickets

Wage War bring the “It Calls Me By Name” Tour to The Fillmore on May 15. Tickets for the show are still available, and to celebrate the release of their new album "It Calls Me By Name", they are releasing a limited amount of tickets for $35 all-in. They are available now until 10pm on April 18, while they last. You don't need a password to get this deal, but once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Plus The Riff has your shot to get in for FREE! Be listening to score your tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus chance to see Wage War for free with The Riff.

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