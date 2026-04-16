Black Label Society “Engines Of Demolition”: Win Here!

Black Label Society have released their new album, "Engines Of Demolition", featuring the track "Ozzy's Song" in tribute to the Prince of Darkness. You can purchase the album here...and The Riff is looking to hook you up with a signed copy!

Below you can enter to win an Autographed Engines Of Demolition CD, plus one grand prize winner will also score a Vinyl Copy of the album! Courtesy of MNRK Heavy and Classic Du Jour.

Led by Zakk Wylde, Black Label Society has built a reputation on heavy riffs, blues-driven grooves, and songs that hit with both power and depth. Engines of Demolition continues that run, bringing together the band’s signature sound with a sharp, focused edge. It’s the kind of record that feels just as at home turned up loud in the car as it does on vinyl in your living room.

The album has already been getting strong early reactions, with critics pointing to its balance of hard-driving tracks and more emotional moments. One of the most talked-about songs is “Ozzy’s Song,” a personal and reflective closer that stands out as a key moment on the record. It’s a reminder that behind the volume and intensity, there’s real substance driving the music. Courtesy of MNRK Heavy and Classic Du Jour!

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