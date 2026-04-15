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Korn Guitarist Pushes for Family Values Tour Return With Ice Cube and Rammstein

Korn guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer has been advocating within the band to resurrect the Family Values Tour with acts from the original 1998 lineup. Shaffer discussed the concept in a…

Dan Teodorescu
James "Munky" Shaffer of Korn performs at the Banc of California Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer has been advocating within the band to resurrect the Family Values Tour with acts from the original 1998 lineup. Shaffer discussed the concept in a recent airport exchange with content creator Joe Andaloro.

"That would be amazing, and have the originals like Ice Cube and Rammstein. I mean, it's possible," said Shaffer on Instagram.

The guitarist made it clear he has been vocal about bringing the tour back. "I've talked about it. I have talked about it. I'm the one that's like, 'let's do this!'. So I think if we have the right people involved, it could happen," he said.

The first Family Values Tour kicked off in 1998. That bill included Korn, Rammstein, Ice Cube, Limp Bizkit, and Orgy. It sold out tickets and left a mark on the late '90s music scene.

A live album from the tour went Platinum. Members of Rammstein were arrested in Worcester, Massachusetts during the run for lewd behavior onstage, adding to the tour's reputation for pushing boundaries.

The tour helped define nu metal and its surrounding scenes by bringing together acts from metal, hip-hop, and industrial music. Several versions of the tour followed after 1998.

The last version took place in 2013 as a one-off festival in Broomfield, Colorado. That came after a six-year break from the touring format.

During the airport chat, Shaffer also looked back on Woodstock 1999. He pointed to that show as one of the band's most intense live moments, describing the experience as "out of body."

No official announcement has been made about a tour revival. Shaffer's comments have sparked speculation among fans about whether the band will move forward with the idea in 2026 or beyond.

James ShafferKorn
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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