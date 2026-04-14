Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Jack White: Win Your Tickets Here!

Jack White Live 2026JULY 25 | PINE KNOBClick here for tickets Jack White is bringing his “Jack White Live 2026 Tour” to Pine Knob on July 25.  This is the…

Ken Wasilewski
Jack White Pine Knob 2026

Jack White Live 2026
JULY 25 | PINE KNOB
Click here for tickets

Jack White is bringing his “Jack White Live 2026 Tour” to Pine Knob on July 25.  This is the first time that he will take the stage at Pine Knob!  Tickets go on sale on April 17, and this is your shot to win them.

Be listening to win your tickets instantly and below is a bonus shot to see Jack White play Pine Knob for the first time for free with The Riff.

ENTER TO WIN BELOW

Having trouble viewing the entry form? Please refresh the page

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 11:50am, April 9 and 11:59pm, May 3 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 4, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Jack White on July 25.  A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Jack WhitePine KnobThe White StripesWhite Stripes
Ken WasilewskiWriter
Related Stories
Andrew Dice Clay Andiamo 2026
ContestsAndrew Dice Clay: Win Tickets HereKen Wasilewski
Biffy Clyro 2026
ContestsBiffy Clyro: Win With The Riff!Ken Wasilewski
Sepultura ROMT 2026
ContestsSepultura: Win With Midnight MetalKen Wasilewski
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect