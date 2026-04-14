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Dave & Chuck’s 5th Uncut

On May 1st get ready to return to the DARKSIDE with Dave & Chuck The Freak!  That day we will be releasing the 5th “Dave & Chuck Uncut”.  If you’ve missed out…

Doug Warner
Uncut

On May 1st get ready to return to the DARKSIDE with Dave & Chuck The Freak!  That day we will be releasing the 5th “Dave & Chuck Uncut”.  If you’ve missed out before, this is your chance to hear Dave, Chuck, and Lisa talk without restrictions and COMPLETELY UNCENSORED.  They will discuss stories that could never be done live on the radio…and with no rules!

Dave & Chuck’s Uncut will be released on Friday, May 1 at Noon.  This special release will be available as a Podcast.  PLUS we are filming the recording of Uncut and releasing the video so that you can also watch the show uncensored.  So if you’re ready to make another trip  to the Darkside, and hear a series of F-Bombs and more from Dave & Chuck, mark your calendars for Noon on May 1 and get ready to go “Uncut”!

Presented by:

northwestern tech
#DaveAndChuckTheFreakuncutpod
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
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