Andrew Dice Clay: Win Tickets Here
Andrew Dice ClayMay 15 | Andiamo Celebrity ShowroomCLICK HERE FOR TICKETS Comedy legend Andrew Dice Clay brings his bold, no-holds-barred humor to the Andiamo Showroom for one unforgettable night on…
Andrew Dice Clay
May 15 | Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
Comedy legend Andrew Dice Clay brings his bold, no-holds-barred humor to the Andiamo Showroom for one unforgettable night on May 14. Known for his rock-and-roll comedy style and iconic specials like "Dice Rules!" and "The Diceman Cometh", he delivers a live show packed with energy, attitude, and classic punchlines. Don’t miss one of stand-up’s most unforgettable performers live on stage.
Tickets for the show are still available, and this is your shot to win your way into the show! Below you can enter to win a pair of tickets to see Andrew Dice Clay take the stage at the Andiamo Showroom in May.
ENTER TO WIN BELOW
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 3:15pm, April 14 and 11:59pm, May 3 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 4 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Andrew Dice Clay at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom on May 15. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.