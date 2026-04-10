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Sepultura: Win With Midnight Metal

Sepulturaw/ Exodus, Biohazard, and Tribal GazeMay 4 | Royal Oak Music TheatreCLICK HERE FOR TICKETS  Sepultura along with Exodus, Biohazard, and Tribal Gaze bring the “Celebrating Life Through Death” tour…

Ken Wasilewski
Sepultura ROMT 2026

Sepultura
w/ Exodus, Biohazard, and Tribal Gaze
May 4 | Royal Oak Music Theatre
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

 
Sepultura along with Exodus, Biohazard, and Tribal Gaze bring the "Celebrating Life Through Death" tour to The Royal Oak Music Theatre for a show on May 4. Tickets are still available, and The Riff's Midnight Metal wants to hook you up to get in for free! Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Sepultura when they take over the Royal Oak Music Theatre in May.

ENTER TO WIN BELOW 

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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 3:30pm, April 10 and 11:59pm, April 26 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 27, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Sepultura on May 4.  A maximum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Royal Oak Music TheatreSepultura
Ken WasilewskiWriter
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