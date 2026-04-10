Sepultura: Win With Midnight Metal

Sepultura

w/ Exodus, Biohazard, and Tribal Gaze

May 4 | Royal Oak Music Theatre

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS



Sepultura along with Exodus, Biohazard, and Tribal Gaze bring the "Celebrating Life Through Death" tour to The Royal Oak Music Theatre for a show on May 4. Tickets are still available, and The Riff's Midnight Metal wants to hook you up to get in for free! Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Sepultura when they take over the Royal Oak Music Theatre in May.

ENTER TO WIN BELOW

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