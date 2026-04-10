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Kiss’ Gene Simmons Reflects on Kennedy Center Honors

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons was in Detroit for the grand opening of Rock & Brews, and WRIF rock radio personality Meltdown caught up with him to talk about what’s new…

Anne Erickson
Kiss rocker Gene Simmons was in Detroit for the grand opening of Rock & Brews, and WRIF rock radio personality Meltdown caught up with him.
Jesse Grant via Getty Images

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons was in Detroit for the grand opening of Rock & Brews, and WRIF rock radio personality Meltdown caught up with him to talk about what's new and exciting in life.

The conversation turned to the Kennedy Center honors. On December 7, 2025, the band was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors, a black-tie night that usually leans more symphony than stadium. But this was Kiss, and they were loud, unapologetic and somehow still larger than the room, even without the amps.

Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss were on hand to accept the honor, looking a little more polished than usual, because that's how one should look to get such an honor. Missing was Ace Frehley, but his legacy was in the room all the same.

The event drew a range of tributes, too, bringing a mix of musical genres. Country singer and songwriter Garth Brooks leaned into the catalog with a kind of wide-eyed respect, while Cheap Trick brought the crunch, reminding everyone that Kiss wasn't just spectacle. This band meant more than the makeup and onstage antics. For a band that built its name on fire, blood, and excess, the night felt almost restrained.

Kiss' Gene Simmons Talks Kennedy Center Honors

When asked about the Kennedy Center honors, Simmons told Meltdown that it was "emotionally uplifting."

"You know, the American dream and everything," he added in the interview.

While he was grateful for the honor, he spoke about the sad reality that Ace Frehley wasn't there.

"The saddest part was even though Ace found out because the White House called, he found out about the awards, and he couldn't believe it," Simmons said. "He was looking forward to it. But I got to tell you, the saddest part is he just didn't make it; he passed away before the Kennedy Center. And that's the saddest part."

KISS
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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