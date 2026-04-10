Josh Klinghoffer to Release Acoustic Album ‘A Drop in the Ocean’ on June 12

Josh Klinghoffer will release his first Pluralone album since 2022 on June 12 through Org Music. The acoustic guitar-driven record A Drop in the Ocean includes the lead single "Peer Into Your Dreams."

Eric Palmquist produced it. It's the first time the studio engineer has taken on production duties for a Klinghoffer album. Writer and musician Chelsea Hodson lends her voice to three tracks.

The 46-year-old musician released "I Hope You Knew" late last month as a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on the fourth anniversary of his passing. That track appears on the new record.

"I wasn't as close with Taylor as Andrew, [Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer] Chad [Smith] and [former Jane's Addiction bassist] Chris Chaney," said Josh Klinghoffer, according to SPIN. "He died within days of us finishing that first [Eddie Vedder and] Earthlings tour, and after the last show in San Diego, he was on the phone talking to us all. After he died, there were a lot of rumors floating around, and my prevalent thought was that I fucking hoped he knew how much people really loved him."

The Pearl Jam touring member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist started working on this album in 2020 after drummer Tony Allen died. Years passed, and he toured with Pearl Jam and worked on session projects like the GRAMMY-nominated Elton John and Brandi Carlile collaboration "Who Believes in Angels?" Then he finished the record in late 2025.

"I'm always trying to be more direct and rely less on obscuring myself more and more with each layer, instrument, or doubled vocal," he told SPIN. "That was the basis for sticking with a bunch of acoustic-y songs."