Jack White: Win Your Tickets Here!

Jack White is bringing his “Jack White Live 2026 Tour” to Pine Knob on July 25. This is the first time that he will take the stage at Pine Knob! Tickets go on sale on April 17 , and this is your shot to win them.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 11:50am, April 9 and 11:59pm, May 3 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 4, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Jack White on July 25. A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.