Biffy Clyro: Win With The Riff!
Biffy ClyroMay 1 | The Magic StickCLICK HERE FOR TICKETS Biffy Clyro is coming to The Motor City for a show at The Magic Stick on May 1. This show…
Biffy Clyro
May 1 | The Magic Stick
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
Biffy Clyro is coming to The Motor City for a show at The Magic Stick on May 1. This show was previously scheduled in December of 2025, and all purchased tickets for the previous date will be honored for this show. Tickets are still available, if you haven’t seen them, you need to check this show out! Plus The Riff is hooking you up to go for free!
Below you can enter to win tickets to see Biffy Clyro live onstage in the intimate setting of The Magic Stick in May.
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 4:45pm, April 10 and 11:59pm, April 26 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 27 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Biffy Clyro at The Magic Stick on May 1. A maximum of Ten (10) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.