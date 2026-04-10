Biffy Clyro: Win With The Riff!

Biffy Clyro

May 1 | The Magic Stick

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Biffy Clyro is coming to The Motor City for a show at The Magic Stick on May 1. This show was previously scheduled in December of 2025, and all purchased tickets for the previous date will be honored for this show. Tickets are still available, if you haven’t seen them, you need to check this show out! Plus The Riff is hooking you up to go for free!

Below you can enter to win tickets to see Biffy Clyro live onstage in the intimate setting of The Magic Stick in May.

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